Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Insider Purchases £29,647.60 in Stock

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) insider Stuart Quin acquired 19,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

Shares of Medica Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 151.50 ($1.98). 69,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,493. The company has a market cap of £185.42 million and a PE ratio of 125.14. Medica Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.50 ($2.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Medica Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

MGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

