Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,534,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,110,524 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $738,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after buying an additional 356,521 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.44. 111,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

