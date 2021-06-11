Long Pond Capital LP Makes New Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 541,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,645,000. CyrusOne accounts for about 1.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $79.39. 57,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

