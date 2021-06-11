Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.46% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,160,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.50. 56,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,232. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $263.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.