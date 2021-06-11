Heritage Trust Co Has $2.23 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,021. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

