Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,407 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.