Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

