Heritage Trust Co Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 80,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,590,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 32.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 7,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,030,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $619,832,000 after purchasing an additional 318,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $308.97. The stock had a trading volume of 104,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.26. The company has a market cap of $328.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.