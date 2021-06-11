Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.

Several research firms have commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

