Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report sales of $668.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.40 million. ManTech International reported sales of $632.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.98. 1,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

