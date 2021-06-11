Brokerages Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report sales of $344.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.50 million. Infinera posted sales of $331.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

INFN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,978. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,572 shares of company stock worth $6,151,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

