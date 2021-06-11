Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,776 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. 194,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

