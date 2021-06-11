Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Peter Conner Sells 900 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,312. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

