Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley Sells 4,000 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

