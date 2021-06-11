Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,178 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,901. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

