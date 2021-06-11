Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 25,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.30. The stock had a trading volume of 61,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

