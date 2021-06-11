Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 994,334 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,013.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,092,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,334 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $79,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

