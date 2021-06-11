Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 202.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 48,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,567 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 147,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock remained flat at $$110.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83. The company has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.