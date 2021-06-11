Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Up 14%

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shot up 14% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $32.35. 144,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,675,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

