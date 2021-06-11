KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KLDI remained flat at $$7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. KLDiscovery has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $334.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.09.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

