Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,166. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

