MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million.

NYSE:MXL traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,714. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,765 shares of company stock worth $5,972,210 in the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

