Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,089 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $464,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after purchasing an additional 208,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,543,000 after buying an additional 496,335 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

