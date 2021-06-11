Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Equinix worth $539,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

EQIX stock traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $814.38. 8,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.34. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

