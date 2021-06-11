Long Pond Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,499,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,603 shares during the period. Extended Stay America makes up approximately 2.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 1.91% of Extended Stay America worth $69,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at $4,625,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth $3,986,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 530,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,343. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

