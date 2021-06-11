Scotiabank Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.86.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,432. The stock has a market cap of C$26.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$22.94 and a 52-week high of C$40.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 103.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8729089 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

