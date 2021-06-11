The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$44.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.98.

CNQ traded up C$0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$45.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,375 shares of company stock worth $6,784,323.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

