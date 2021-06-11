Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $24,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $243.45. 16,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

