Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 3,551 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. 124,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

