Heritage Trust Co Sells 128 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $261,203,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

BBY traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. 79,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

