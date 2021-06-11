FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Cut by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $295.33. 50,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,741. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

