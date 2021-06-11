NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,273 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.