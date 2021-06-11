iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 642,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,462,949. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

