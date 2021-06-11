Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,355,000 after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,672 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,399,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,624,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,668. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.