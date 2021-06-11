Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 693.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,498 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,021,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,351,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,093.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,480,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 82,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,967. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

