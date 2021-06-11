Heritage Trust Co Sells 128 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. The stock had a trading volume of 131,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,194. The stock has a market cap of $203.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

