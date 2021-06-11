Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15,575.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $43,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.85. 48,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

