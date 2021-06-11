JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $899.82 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.44% of HCA Healthcare worth $899,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.07. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

