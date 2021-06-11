JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.82% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,022,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,622. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

