REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.95. 152,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,449. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

