Long Pond Capital LP Buys 2,663,546 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 6.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $201,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 70,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

