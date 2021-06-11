Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,324 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 46.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Praag Michael Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,100 shares of company stock worth $220,311. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.68. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

