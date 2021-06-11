$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

TXT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. 17,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,182. Textron has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after acquiring an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.