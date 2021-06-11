QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $461.98

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $461.98 or 0.01251685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $73.80 million and $4.67 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00173729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00197210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.51 or 0.01188088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.78 or 0.99991391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

