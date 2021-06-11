DecentBet (DBET) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $161,813.12 and approximately $127.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.14 or 0.00805071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00086603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00045197 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.