Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.77. Comerica reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $73.97. 71,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,602. Comerica has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Comerica by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

