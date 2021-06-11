FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Short Interest Update

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 2,375.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FUTL remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,676,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,164,375. FutureLand has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

FutureLand Company Profile

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

