FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Short Interest Update

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 2,375.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FUTL remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,676,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,164,375. FutureLand has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
FutureLand Company Profile
