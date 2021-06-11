Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 2,047.7% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.

Polymetal International stock remained flat at $$23.54 during trading hours on Friday. 83,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,401. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POYYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

