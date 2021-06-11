Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 1,588.9% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Choom stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,063,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,344. Choom has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

