Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 1,588.9% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Choom stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,063,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,344. Choom has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.
