JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.92% of Accenture worth $1,619,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,465. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.74. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

